A cyclist was hospitalised on Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the Coast Road.
The accident happened near the salt pans in Salina at about 7.45am as the cyclist, a 42-year-old man from Zebbuġ, cycled with a group. The car involved was a BMW driven by a man from St Paul's Bay.
The site is where the road towards St Andrew's narrows to a single lane.
The road was temporarily closed pending investigations.
