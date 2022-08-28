A cyclist was hospitalised on Sunday morning after being hit by a car on the Coast Road.

The accident happened near the salt pans in Salina at about 7.45am as the cyclist, a 42-year-old man from Zebbuġ, cycled with a group. The car involved was a BMW driven by a man from St Paul's Bay.

The site is where the road towards St Andrew's narrows to a single lane.

The road was temporarily closed pending investigations.