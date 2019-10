A 35-year-old cyclist from Sta Venera was injured on Wednesday in collision with a car.

The incident happened at 8.30am in Triq il-Wied, Qormi.

The car, a Honda, was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Qormi.

The police are investigating.

Woman injured in Attard

Earlier on Wednesday, a woman was injured when her car hit another vehicle and flipped onto one of its sides.

The accident happened at Triq il-Warda, near Attard school, at 6.30am.