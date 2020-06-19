A 36-year-old cyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit at 8.30pm.
The cyclist, who is from Żabbar, was hit by a Seat Ibiza that was being driven by a 24-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa.
A medical team assisted him on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us