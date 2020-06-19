A 36-year-old cyclist was grievously injured on Thursday in a traffic accident in Żejtun.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Alfredo Cachia Zammit at 8.30pm.

The cyclist, who is from Żabbar, was hit by a Seat Ibiza that was being driven by a 24-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa.

A medical team assisted him on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.