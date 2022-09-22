A cyclist was seriously injured by the open door of a parked car on Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara, on Thursday morning, the police said.

The accident happened at 8.45am as the door was opened by a woman, 32, from Mosta. The cyclist was hospitalised.

The police also reported that another two men were injured in separate accidents.

At 8.15am a 74-year-old pedestrian was injured when he was hit by a Toyota Vitz car while crossing Balzan Valley road. The car was being driven by a 32-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

In Gozo, a 31-year-old man from Xewkija was seriously injured in an accident involving a wall chaser machine at a construction site in Triq Bentrija, Xagħra. The accident happened at noon.

Both men were hospitalised and found to be in a serious condition.