A cyclist who suffered severe, life-changing injuries in a road accident has been awarded €306,226, in a rare court of appeal judgement that upped his compensation threefold.

Silvan Farrugia, 41, was involved in a road accident in 2015, when he was riding his bike in Ħal Far towards Birżebbuġa and got cut off by a vehicle that sent him flying off the bike.

Farrugia ending up in danger of dying and suffered serious, permanent and multiple disabilities as a result.

The First Hall of the Civil Court, presided over by Judge Wenzu Mintoff, had granted the victim €93,192, having found the driver responsible for the accident, but Farrugia appealed.

In a rare turn of events, the appeal judgement reversed and increased damages awarded to Farrugia, saying the initial compensation was too low given the severity of his injuries and their impact on the future of the young father of two.

The court also noted the pain and suffering the victim had suffered, the surgical interventions and the overall devastating effect of the accident on every aspect of his life.

Farrugia was represented by lawyers Simon Cachia and Paul Cachia.