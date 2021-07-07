A cyclist and a motorcyclist were injured in separate traffic accidents on Tuesday evening.

The police said the cyclist, a 37-year-old Romanian, was seriously injured in a crash with a car in Rue D'Argens, Gzira. The car, a Peugeot 108, was being driven by a 29-year-old from Msida. The accident happened at 7.45pm.

In the second accident, at 8pm, a 24-year-old motorcyclist from Iklin was seriously injured when his Honda was involved in a crash with a BMW car at St Paul Street, Naxxar. The car was being driven by a 22-year-old resident in Naxxar.