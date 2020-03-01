A cyclist was seriously injured when he fell a height of over two storeys while cycling at Delimara on Sunday morning.

The accident happened at around 9.30am when the cyclist, a 30-year-old man from Fgura, was cycling on a cliff in an area know as Tat-Tlett Ħofriet, in the vicinity of St Peter’s Pool.

The police and a paramedic crew from Mater Dei Hospital rushed to the scene and an AFM helicopter was deployed to hoist the man from the area where he fell.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating.