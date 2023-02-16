Young Maltese cyclists Luke Borg and Jacob Schembri are currently in Spain for another training camp with Italian professional cycling team EOLO Kometa.

Borg and Schembri have been on the radar of EOLO Kometa since the Italian team started a partnership agreement with VisitMalta last year.

Since then the young Maltese cyclists have been undergoing a continuous training programme with the Italian professional team who feel that both Borg and Schembri have the potential of realising their dream of becoming professional cyclists.

Borg and Schembri joined the Italian team in Spain on February 11 and for the past five days, they have been undergoing a continuous training programme aimed at helping them to continually develop their talent.

