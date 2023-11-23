An intrepid group of 18 cyclists and their backup left for Thailand on Thursday to embark on a gruelling 2,000-kilometre ride for charity.

The team will start their journey from Bangkok on Sunday, finishing in Kuala Lumpur 10 days later.

An atmosphere of goodwill, enthusiasm and determination filled the departures Lounge at Malta International Airport as family members, friends and well-wishers gathered to see the group off in a heartening gesture of support and solidarity.

During their ride, the cyclists will have to contend with the tropical hot, humid and wet climate.

Lifecycle Foundation and veteran challenge participant Alan Curry said the anticipation for this year's challenge "is palpable. Despite being highly confident in our physical and mental readiness, the group is aware of the extraordinary level of resilience and effort that is required to complete the challenge.

"We remain steadfast in our determination by focusing on the ultimate goal of helping renal patients along their journey of unrelenting distress.”

The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation has raised over €3.2 million since its inception in 1999, with its fundraising efforts being centred around the LifeCycle Challenge.

Now in its 23rd edition, the funds raised through the challenge tangibly improved the quality of life and helped to alleviate the suffering of renal patients over a span of more than two decades.

The funds were invested in projects such as the TRACCIA Software Support System which is the software used at Mater Dei Hospital’s Renal Unit for the matching of kidney donors with medically compatible transplant candidates; the ongoing research programme on CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) at the University of Malta; new couches for patients undergoing renal dialysis and the annual trip to Lourdes for renal patients.

Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation can be given via Revolut, tel: 9932 9101, by PayPal here, by SMS on 5061 7370 for (€2.33), 5061 8920 (€6.99); 5061 9229 (€11.65); or by calling 5160 2020 (€10); 5170 2005 (€15); or 5180 2006 (€25).

Donations can also be made through bank transfers via Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank of Valletta, account number 14814521017.

The LifeCycle Foundation is registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations - VO/0529.