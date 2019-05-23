A group of 30 cyclists have pedaled more than 800km in four days as they cycle from Oslo to Amsterdam to raise funds for cancer research.

The cyclists are now on day five of their seven-day, 1,300km trip as part of the 2019 edition of the RE/MAX ALIVE Cycling Challenge.

ALIVE Charity Foundation is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation that raises funds for cancer research and awareness.

“To date we have invested more than half a million euros in medical cancer research for the betterment of Maltese society,” said ALIVE charity foundation chairman Nicky Camilleri, who also joined the challenge.

“The final result is rewarding knowing that all of the funds collected are going to help such a worthy cause.”

On day one, the 30 volunteers cycled 160km from Oslo to Larvik, Norway. Day two was even tougher as the cyclists completed 226km from Hirtshals to Aarhus, Denmark. On day three, the Maltese bicyclists cycled from Aarhus to Padborg, adding another 222km to their journey while facing strong headwind. Day four saw them cycle a further 220km from Padborg to Hamburg.

Challenge Day 2 from Hirtshals to Aarhus. Credit: ALIVE Charity Foundation Challenge Day 3 - Aahrus to Padborg. Credit: Alive Charity Foundation Challenge Day 3 - Aahrus to Padborg. Credit: Alive Charity Foundation Challenge Day 4 - Padborg to Hamburg. Credit: ALIVE Charity Foundation

They are expected to complete a further 174km on Wednesday.

“Mind plays a big part in the challenge” says Aldo Brincat, one of the people who has taken on the challenge. He continued by adding that it can get tiring, especially when doing long stretches in the countryside, but that the thought of doing the challenge to raise cancer research funds keeps them motivated.

To support their cause: send an SMS (Malta) to 50619208 (€ 11.65) - 50618913 (€ 6.99) - 50618081 (€ 4.66) - 50617364 (€ 2.33) or go online to http://www.alivecharity.com/ and click on Donate.