A group of cyclists came together to help a mother in need so she and her son could ride safely from the University of Malta in Msida to their home in Żabbar by bike.

Michelle Attard Tonna – who is the head of the Department of Education – needed to take her nine-year-old son Samwel to work with her earlier this week. She always cycles but was concerned about his safety – especially when riding back home in the dark at 8pm.

So, she put a call out to the Bicycle Advocacy Group (BAG) and within hours a group of six had come to her rescue. The group then cycled in a ‘convoy’ together with the mother and son.

“I couldn’t have done it without them as it was so dangerous, especially when cycling through the dockyard at night,” says Michelle.

“I was very concerned initially, and it took me a long time to convince myself that this is not irresponsible, but it went fine and he handled it like a boss. There was safety in numbers.”

Michelle – who is also president of BAG Malta – is now calling on the government to do more to keep cyclists safe on the country’s roads.

“As a parent, this is one proud mummy moment. Cycling for around 10km, through Marsa, is no mean feat for a child. But Samwel managed to do it much easier than I had imagined, and this should serve as an impetus for all those who feel discouraged or scared.”

She – along with some of the 4,000 members of BAG – have been working with Infrastructure Malta to try and make the seven-lane junction at Marsa safer for cyclists, but say more needs to be done.

“Marsa is considered a death trap for those wanting to travel on foot or by bike,” she says.

“While there is a great community among BAG, we shouldn’t have to do it alone. There are many pockets of road, which are just too dangerous for people to use their bikes.

“The emphasis should not be on widening the roads to get more cars on them, it should be about a long-term plan to tackle things like pollution and congestion. Malta is in the European Union. In most other countries, parents can cycle with their children, but not here. It’s a basic human right for people to be able to commute to work safely.”

And Michelle says her son is already asking when they can have another adventure by bicycle together. “When we got home, Samwel said to me ‘Mummy, you do that every day? That’s super cool’.”