Plans to redevelop the Msida Creek area are still not cycling-friendly or inclusive of alternative forms of transport, a cycling advocacy group has argued.

Rota said that while Infrastructure Malta has endeavoured to improve the project’s design, a number of “significant shortcomings” remain unaddressed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NGO cited concerns about a lack of direct links, inadequate routes and complex crossings for cyclists among its concerns.

Rota cited four key concerns:

No direct link for cyclists commuting between Pietà and Birkirkara. No direct link for students to travel to and from the university Complex crossings for cyclists, who will need to go against traffic flows when cycling down from Junior College Inadequate routes to cross towards Valletta

It also took exception to Infrastructure Malta claiming that the project would reduce pollution, noting that the only effective way to reduce pollution in urban centres is to divert traffic away from them.

Rota had already expressed reservations about the Msida Creek project late last year, after Infrastructure Malta unveiled its revamped proposal for the busy intersection, which sees more than 4,500 vehicles pass through it every hour.

The revised plan proposes to create a series of flyovers and junctions to completely revamp the area, along with a 300 metre-long canal and 2,200-square metre square in front of the Msida church.

Several NGOs, including Rota, had said those plans were a step in the right direction but still fell short. They argued the plans failed to “cater to the social and functional character of Msida, beyond being a junction for car traffic” and failed to cater for road users not travelling in cars.

Despite those objections, the government agency on Friday announced that it was issuing a three-month call for tender to develop the project.

Infrastructure Malta wants work to start at the start of 2024 and expects the project to take two years to complete. The Planning Authority is expected to decide on an application for the project (PA 02053/20) in October.

In its statement, Rota called on the agency to address concerns and consult further with cycling advocacy groups. It also provided a link to a full report analysing the project.

“We appreciate the ongoing dialogue with Infrastructure Malta and acknowledge the progress made in the Msida Creek project design. However, the current design still falls short in meeting the needs of bicycle users.”

“A project which will cost €18 million needs to be well designed and accommodating for all road users. Further to this, the €35 million bicycle network project will only be as strong as its weakest link,” it said.