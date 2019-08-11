More than 200 cypress trees have been planted in Żejtun, the town’s mayor said on Facebook on Thursday.



The 232 saplings have been planted in Triq Strejnu, a rural road leading towards Marsascala.



Żejtun mayor Doris Abela highlighted the planting effort in a Facebook post thanking Infrastructure Malta.



“Following talks I had months ago with Infrastructure Malta’s architect, I’m extremely pleased to say that my request has been acceded to,” she wrote, thanking the authority and Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg for the work.

The afforestation project is unlikely to quell environmentalists’ anger towards the authority or Dr Borg, who they accuse of indifferently ripping up mature trees to widen roads.

Following a well-attended protest held against the Rabat-Mrieħel Central Link project last month, civil society groups are now gearing up for a national protest to be held in early September.