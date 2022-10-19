Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been axed after seven months in charge at Omonia Nicosia despite leading the Cypriot side to cup victory last season and Europa League qualification.

After winning only three league games this term, the club took the decision to sack the Northern Irishman.

Club spokesperson Andreas Demetriou told radio Super Sport FM Wednesday: “The decision was made with the main factor being the instability of the team but also the fact we suffered four defeats in seven matches.

