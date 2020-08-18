Cyprus has banned arrivals from Malta, except returning travellers, becoming the latest country to impose travel restrictions after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Cypriot Health Ministry has moved Malta to the so-called 'C' classification of countries from 'A', media reported. Travellers from Malta had unrestricted access when Cyprus reopened its airports on June 9 after the initial COVID emergency.

There are no restrictions on travel from 'A' list countries, but travel from 'C' list countries is restricted to returning travellers. And they have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period on arrival.

Arrivals from 'B' list countries have to present a COVID-19 negative test result to gain entry.

Australia and Spain have been put in the same category as Malta. The restrictions apply from Thursday.

Malta has seen restrictions imposed on a dozen other countries - ranging from an outright ban to a requirement to register or to produce a negative test result.