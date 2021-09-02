The disappointing night that Cyprus endured at the National Stadium, Ta’ Qali did not go down well with one of Cyprus FA’s officials, George Fantaros.

Fantaros, who is the assistant general secretary of the Cyprus FA and a representative of Cypriot club Nea Salamina, took down to Facebook to express his thoughts after Malta’s 3-0 victory over his nation.

Cyprus were reduced to ten men minutes before they conceded Cain Attard’s first goal of the night, after forward Pieros Sotiriou was given a second yellow card for simulation by Italian referee Fabio Maresca.

“I hate injustice.... What does the president of UEFA who is on the field have to say about the mess of his referees?,” Fantaros opened his complaint on his Facebook page.

