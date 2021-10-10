The Cyprus national team is urged to step up and make amends for last month’s embarrassing defeat to Malta in the 2023 World Cup qualifications at the National Stadium, in Ta’ Qali.

Led by coach Nikolaos Kostenoglou, Cyprus fell to their fifth defeat in Group H after losing 3-0 to Croatia on home soil.

After seven outings, Cyprus find themselves bottom of the table with four points like Monday’s opponents, Malta.

Although conceding 11 goals, four less than Malta, they found the net only once. Their sole goal came in the famous 1-0 victory over Slovenia on Matchday 3 when Cyprus seemed to be heading for a solid run in this group.

