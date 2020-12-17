Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed co-chair of the Mental Health Europe coalition within the European Parliament.

In a statement he emphasised it is time for the European Union to discuss a unified approach to mental health and wellbeing. “Mental health should be at the forefront of the agenda, especially when discussions commence on a European Health Union,” he said.



"During these unprecedented times, when people have been encouraged not to socialise and to spend most of their time within their homes, it is even more important to ascertain that mental health aid is available to all those who need it," Engerer said adding that while health resources are stretched, it is imperative to continue to allocate sufficient resources to address other health matters, especially those on mental health.

He said that mental health affected everyone including minorities, such as LGBTIQ persons, who are susceptible to mental health issues due to a range of factors, including self-acceptance, acceptance by others, discrimination and inequalities. Transgender persons, he said, have some of the highest suicide rates in the world, especially in situations when their gender identity is not recognised in their country.



Engerer noted that at some point, one in four people are affected by mental health issues. Globally, around 450 million people currently suffer from various conditions relating to mental health, 84 million of whom across the European Union.

In Malta, 7.9% of Maltese reported experiencing chronic anxiety at some point in their lifetime, with 6.2% reporting chronic anxiety in the preceding 12 months.



“As co-chair of this coalition, my personal goal will be to ensure that no one is left behind,” Engerer said.

