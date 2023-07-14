MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed a permanent parliamentary member on Europol's scrutiny board.

The role of the board is to continuously surveil Europol's operations and ensure that its objectives are achieved.

"The cooperation between law enforcement forces of member states of the is essential and is bearing fruit," Engerer said, adding that it is important for the European agency to be continuously scrutinised, both by European countries and the European Parliament.

This would ensure that the fight against organised crime leaves the best results. Engerer stated that Maltese citizens witnessed the advantages of Europol's work when arrests were made following the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia through cooperation between the agency and the Maltese police.

"In a globalised world and an increasingly interconnected Europe, cooperation among member states on security and law enforcement is becoming more essential," Engerer said adding he was honoured to have been given this new role.