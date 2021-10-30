Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer will be joining the European Parliament delegation to the COP26 summit, where world leaders will discuss urgent measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The UN summit will take place in Glasgow between October 31 and November 12. The EU delegation will be led by European Commission Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans.

“The work done by our office in Brussels on the environment, climate change and the EU’s fundamental values is reaping fruit and this is being recognized by the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Group and within the European Parliament's administration. I feel truly humbled and honoured to be a part of the European Parliament’s delegation attending COP26 alongside global leaders and decision-makers," Engerer said.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is a global initiative which brings together world leaders to discuss and negotiate the required environmental measures to be implemented in order to reach a set of climate goals, with the ultimate aim of mitigating and reversing the adverse effects brought about by excess emissions over the past century.

‘Our high ambition as a European Union must be exported to ensure the same level of ambition globally. We have the green deal, we’re the first to have a Climate Law with the objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and now we’re looking at 2030 through our Fit for 55 package. It’s now time to advocate with the rest of the world for a common set of actions,” Engerer said.