Cyrus Engerer will negotiate a report on fundamental rights across the European Union on behalf of the Socialists and Democrats MEP grouping.

“Fundamental rights are the cornerstone of our democracy. It is thanks to the Charter of Fundamental Rights that our identity as unique individuals is protected. The Charter protects our freedoms- the freedom to be, the freedom to speak and the freedom to love,” Engerer said following his appointment.

He said the report would give him the opportunity to highlight important issues concerning the Rights of all EU citizens, including Maltese ones.

In a statement, the Labour MEP said that this was the sixth report that he had been asked to negotiate on behalf of the S&Ds in the first nine months of his mandate in the European Parliament.

Earlier this year, he led the European Parliament in a resolution that condemned the Hungarian government for its anti-LGBTIQ legislation and called on the European Commission to freeze funding to the country until the situation was rectified.

Engerer has also served as shadow negotiator on a resolution condemning so-called “LGBT-free zones” in Poland and Hungary.