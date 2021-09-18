MEP Cyrus Engerer is to help draft and negotiate laws that will serve as the basis for the European Union’s emissions trading scheme until 2030.

Engerer, a Labour MEP who forms part of the Social and Democrats political grouping, was made a rapporteur for one of the ‘Fit for 55’ legislative acts by the European Parliament’s environment committee.

The proposed legislation seeks to cut emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030 and achieve EU-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. It includes a revision of the EU’s emissions trading scheme, including its extension to shipping, and proposes a new, separate emissions trading scheme for road transport and buildings.

The European Commission presented the package in July 2021. It will first be discussed by EU member state governments at EU Council level. Once a common position has been reached, negotiations with the European Parliament will begin to achieve a final legislative draft.

“We’re experiencing both a climate and ecological emergencies that are impacting our environment, biodiversity and people’s health. I am therefore grateful to have been given the trust to do my part in the European parliament in the fight against climate change and to ascertain that all countries in the European Union take the environment seriously,” Engerer said of his new task.