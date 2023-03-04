A voluntary organisation that works to help cystic fibrosis patients has acquired two high-tech vests designed to help people with the condition avoid infection.

CF Fundraising will be using the airway clearance vests, which cost over €10,000 each, to provide free home physiotherapy sessions to those suffering from the condition and who could benefit from using them.

The vests are designed to help patients move and expel retained secretions which, if not removed, can lead to respiratory infection, hospitalization and reduced lung function. They are not available through the state healthcare system and until now there was no way for a cystic fibrosis patient to access one.

They were purchased through support from the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme, which is managed by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

"We are incredibly grateful for this funding, which is allowing us to provide vital services to people with CF," said CF Fundraising spokesperson Josette Falzon.

"Airway clearance vests and home physiotherapy are essential for maintaining lung function and quality of life for people with CF, and we are proud to be able to offer these services for free. We are committed to continuing our work to support the CF community and improve the lives of those affected by this condition and their families."

CF Fundraising was established in 2020 with the mission of improving the quality of life and life expectancy of CF patients. It aims to raise awareness, support cystic fibrosis patients and their families, and purchase equipment to be used in hospitals and homes that would improve diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of these patients.

The NGO also raises funds that are used for cure research, home treatments, medical equipment, psychologist services, nutritionist services, supplements or medication which are not provided by the government and other services.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetically inherited condition that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. It is a progressive condition and requires daily care.

There are currently 14 people living with cystic fibrosis in Malta.

For more information about CF Fundraising and its services for people suffering from CF, please email cffundraisingmalta@gmail.com