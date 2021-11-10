Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has completed his purchase of a 27 percent stake in West Ham, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

West Ham said in a statement “it is intended” that Kretinsky and his colleague Pavel Horsky would become members of the board at the London Stadium alongside joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and vice-chair Karren Brady.

The London club said the deal would help reduce long-term debt and continue the “positive progress” made in recent years.

