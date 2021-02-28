Czech free diver David Vencl has broken the world record in swimming under the ice on a single breath.

On a lake in northern Czech Republic, he swam 80 metres without a wetsuit, a cap or weights on February 23.

The previous record set by Danish swimmer Stig Severinsen in 2013 was 76.2 metres. Vencl took a minute and 35 seconds to cover the distance.

