Czech doubles specialist Lucie Hradecka on Tuesday officially ended her 18-year career in professional tennis that brought her three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic medals.

“It was fantastic and unexpected,” the 37-year-old told reporters in Prague, her native city. “But the body has said enough.”

In a pair with compatriot Andrea Hlavackova, Hradecka won the French Open in 2011 and the US Open two years later.

They also won silver at the London Olympics in 2012, losing to the Serena and Venus Williams in the final.

