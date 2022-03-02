The Czech Football Association said Wednesday local referees in professional leagues will not punish players for taking off their shirts in celebration if they do it to promote “the fighting Ukraine”.
It added players were now free to take off their shirts or cover their heads with a shirt “if they want to disclose symbols or slogans supporting the fighting Ukraine”.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us