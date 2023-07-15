Czech midfielder Jakub Jankto said Saturday he had joined Serie A newcomers Cagliari from La Liga side Getafe, five months after becoming the first international footballer to come out as gay.

“Thanks to the fans, thanks to the teammates, thanks to Cagliari,” the 27-year-old Jankto said on Instagram in Italian underneath a photo of himself with his new contract.

“We need your support, we will give everything on the pitch,” he added.

Jankto, who is not new to Serie A, has signed up until June 30, 2025 with an option to prolong, Cagliari said on its website.

Jankto began his career at Slavia Prague, moving to Udinese in 2014 and then to Sampdoria in 2018 where he was coached by Cagliari’s current manager Claudio Ranieri.

