Czech side Sigma Olomouc won the Tipsport Malta Cup 2022 after defeating WSG Tirol of Austria 3-0 at the National Stadium, on Monday evening.

Jakub Matousek put Sigma Olomouc ahead on the 11th minute and Antonin Rusek doubled the score four minutes later. Filip Urica made it 3-0 on the 32nd as Sigma Olomouc recorded a perfect record with three wins in as many games played.

