A plane door defect involving an inflated evacuation slide stopped the Czech Republic on their way to a Euro 2020 knockout game against the Netherlands in Budapest, the team said Saturday.

The Czechs, who qualified as the third best team in Group D, are facing Group C winners the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in a last-16 tie on Sunday evening.

The players were already sitting on the special plane on Saturday morning, but they had to get off over the defect.

“I have experienced delayed flights, postponed flights, even cancelled flights because of the coronavirus,” tweeted midfielder Alex Kral.

