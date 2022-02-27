The Czech Football Association said Sunday the national team would not play Russia in a potential 2022 World Cup play-off in March following the invasion of Ukraine.

“The Czech national team will in no case play a potential game against Russia in the World Cup play-offs,” the Czech FA said in a statement, following the same decision by Sweden and Poland.

The Czechs would have to beat Sweden away and Russia would have to beat Poland to set up a clash between the two countries on March 29.

Sweden and Poland said they would not play Russia on Saturday.

