Czinger has shared images and details of its production-ready 21 °C supercar.

It has a revolutionary design and construction process, with each component designed using computational engineering and some built using 3D printing.

Starting with the headline statistics, the 21 °C has a mid-mounted, 2.9-litre flat crank V8 petrol engine with twin-turbochargers, as well as two electric motors, each powering a front wheel.

