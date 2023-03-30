TradeMalta have launched the second episode from the series ‘International Insights – Stories from the Real Economy’. In this episode, entitled ‘Being Digital’, Dr Joe Schembri meets Christina Goggi, digital marketing consultant, and Benji Borg, CEO of 9h Capital, who also co-founded a digital marketing agency. The two guests have years of experience in the digital field – and share insights into how a company can successfully embark on its digital journey.

But first things first: What is digital media?

“Digital media can be anything from social media to websites, podcasts and video,” Goggi says. “It is so broad but ultimately, it all boils down to a few questions that a business needs to address: Where is my audience? Who am I speaking to? Where does my audience spend their time? Once you understand this, you also need to understand budget and capacity. Based on that, you know where you can invest your time and money.”

This preparatory work needs to be carried out before a business actually starts its digital journey.

Borg says that the coronavirus pandemic squeezed companies to have no other option but to go digital. “The future was always going to be digital –Covid was an accelerator towards this goal. That said, companies were already late to the game.”

Even before Covid, some companies had already started their journey and are now ahead. “They were people who took the risk of investing,” Borg says, adding how nowadays, it’s easier for companies to catch up.

“10 years ago, when I launched my business, certain technologies were unheard of,” Borg says. “Nowadays, there are much more options. There is more technology and knowledge – and this makes digitalisation more accessible and cheaper.”

Adding to this, Goggi says that the tools we have today are significantly smarter – and that helps. She takes digital advertising as an example.

“Before you would have a billboard and hope that you hit whoever is relevant – but today you go on Facebook and target your advertising by interest, time of day, and other considerations. Personalisation is also key – because ultimately you need to build trust with your intended audience.”

Trust is also a result of creating dialogue between brand and audience.

“It’s all about the brand communicating with the community and creating dialogue. In fact, at the company where I now work, we do a lot of surveys and ask customers and the community about what they want to hear. It’s user-centric.”

“Digital marketing has done wonders – but we’ve stopped listening to customers,” Borg says. “Nowadays, we can go live at the click of a button. In the past, if you worked on a campaign, you had one chance to go to print, so you made sure everything was correct. So, you did a lot of research. Nowadays, that has gone out of the window. Some companies don’t even factor in research into their budget. But in our business, we have to ask questions. We need that dialogue. Research has become a unique tool that if companies invested in it, they would see great benefits.”

International Insights is organised with the support of strategic partners HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. and powered by Studio Seven. Times of Malta is media partner. The series will be available on popular podcast platforms, TradeMalta’s YouTube channel and timesofmalta.com.