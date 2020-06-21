Luxfair Real Estate are really proud to announce the signing of their third franchise in Malta. On June 1, D Homes in Birkirkara, signed the agreement with Luxfair. The new Luxfair Birkirkara office will be working out of the existing Triq Naxxar office of D Homes.

Jamie and Chris Dimech, the owners of D Homes, saw a great opportunity to get the rapid growth they crave in their real estate business by signing with Luxfair. Also, they saw the way Luxfair’s business model complemented their already thriving development, turnkey and interior design businesses.

Derrick Maguire – CEO of Luxfair with 30 years of real estate and franchise experience – is very enthusiastic about the addition of D Homes to the Luxfair Family.

“I saw a raw energy and drive to succeed from Jamie and Chris. This is something you cannot teach in a person, but once you ally this with the systems and processes Luxfair provide then you have a formidable real estate business,” he said.

Jamie Dimech added: “The Luxfair brand, modern and local, training/support programme and way of doing business was what attracted us to the franchise. Luxfair Birkirkara with D Homes will do the normal real estate business in Malta – sales and lettings, residential and commercial – however, it will also supply overseas properties, supplied by Luxfair in the franchise offering, with guaranteed rents in Malta, UK and Barbados to start with, then expanding into other countries.

“These provide a great investment for the enterprising Maltese buyers, with returns that outstrip what they would get from other avenues. These properties will be displayed via the Birkirkara office and at exhibitions to be held in Malta, with the overseas developer present and hosted by ‘Luxfair and the Franchisee Team’.”

Maguire realises the value of training, support and investment in the franchisees, and he wants to build on these offerings to make a strong core of Luxfair offices in Malta and Gozo. The ethos is not to have too many offices that compete directly against each other, and also, not to have more than one franchise in each town and city.

The motto of Luxfair is: unity brings success.

Dimech saw that the upside of taking the franchise with Luxfair would be reduced costs, bespoke international and local inventory, special deals on developments completed by the sister company Luxfair Developments, expert marketing/SEO and finally access to both property listings and potential acquirers.

A truly exciting year is ahead for all parties concerned. If you would like to join us, or talk about our franchise offering, contact Derrick Maguire on 7702 6842 or derrick.maguire@luxfair.com for a confidential meeting.