A brace by Alan da Silva Souza paved the way for Santa Lucia as they defeated Gudja United by the odd goal in five.

For Santa Lucia, this was the third win on the trot which enables them to leapfrog the same Gudja into the sixth place.

Gudja, on the other hand, suffer a second consecutive defeat and now share the seventh place with Valletta.

Gabriel Mensah and Justin Grioli were missing for Gudja with Terence Vella starting on the bench as Dale Camilleri, Neil Micallef and Tensior Gusman were named in the starting line-up.

