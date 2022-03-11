A late goal handed Santa Lucia three precious points in the battle against relegation as they defeated Balzan 1-0 in a clash between the teams lying second and third from bottom in the table.

Knowing that they will be playing among the bottom six teams in the second phase of the BOV Premier League, both sides needed the three points in their bid to stay away from relegation but in the end, it was Santa Lucia who claimed the three points at stake to move to just one point behind the same Balzan and ten ahead of bottom-placed Sliema Wanderers.

