DAAA Haus is a gold winner of the German Design Circle Award in the ‘Excellence for Interior Architecture’ category for its Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbour Hotel project.

Already a winner of many other prizes and awards, the luxury boutique hotel built in Senglea in 2017 is the ﬂagship project of the studio, which this year celebrated its 10th anniversary with a series of initiatives. These included a gala party, a series of workshops with major universities and design talks, an exhibition with artisinal rugs designed by the studio and made in India by hand and the launch of a communication campaign designed to commemorate 10 years of design.

Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbour is a historic fortress that dominates the port of Senglea. Built in 1554 by the Knights of St John, the Maċina has been a landmark for centuries. The building was converted by DAAA Haus into a luxury hotel over two years and completed in 2017. Today it houses 21 suites, ranging in size from 40 to 130 square metres.

The interiors are characterised by clean and essential lines, quality materials and designer signature furniture pieces. Contemporary design respects and enhances the historical structure.

The common areas feature large vaulted ceilings, ample natural light and open views of the harbour. The minimal design has created a reﬁned environment in which white and bare natural limestone walls exude elegance.

Founded in 2009 in Malta by creative director Keith Pillow, DAAA Haus has grown to accommodate 30+ young professionals hailing from different backgrounds, from Maltese to Italian, from Serb to Irish, passing through India, Poland, Spain and Tunisia. From their heterogeneity, ambitious projects were born, such as Cugó Gran Macina Grand Harbour or Rocksalt (2015), a 19th-century garage in Sliema transformed into a modern and chic café, the ﬁrst DAAA Haus project to be published in international magazines.

The creative versatility is also revealed through the variety of curated projects: with Sky Spirit, the studio in 2013 gave shape to a new approach to the interior design of a ﬁtness studio, while in 2017 it realised its ﬁrst Milanese project, Bottone – a shop specialising in cannoli but which looks like a jewellery outlet.

In 2015, work began on Vullo Estate, an equestrian resort and spa in Sicily that reinterprets the rooms of a historic building owned by the client family since 1870 with contemporary taste and natural materials.

To celebrate Valletta as European Capital of Culture, the studio presented a number of boutique hotels in the city, among which is The Cumberland.

There are also many future projects in the pipeline, such as a particular residential project titled Haus Eleven, a modern, minimal yet sophisticated and high-tech villa, and several large and medium-sized hotels, such as the Cavalieri Art Hotel and the Sketch Hotel, a small 50-room modern building under construction in front of the new Zaha Hadid’s Mercury Tower in St Julian’s.

“We believe that the way DAAA Haus works creates a new dimension,” Mr Pillow said. “A dimension of distinct and well-deﬁned design that will not save the world but will surely make it look better.”