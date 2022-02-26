Dacia has added a new striking Extreme SE specification to its Duster SUV.

Based on the current top-of-the-range Prestige trim level, the Extreme SE gets plenty of standard equipment but also comes with its own distinct styling.

It comes fitted as standard with 17-inch black alloy wheels and a new ‘Urban Grey’ paint – though seven other colours are also available. These are contrasted by door mirrors, roof bars and a front grille finished in Grey Quartz paint with a contrast orange detail.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com