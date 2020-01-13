Dacia has introduced a new special-edition SE Twenty grade to a number of its models, bringing heightened equipment levels and a distinctive exterior.

Available for the Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV Stepway and Duster, order books for SE Twenty models are now available. It sits above Comfort specification in all three ranges.

Each car features trim-specific decals along the bottom of the doors as well as gloss black mirror housings. For both Stepway cars, a blue centre cap features on their 16-inch wheels while the 17-inch alloys on the Duster benefit from the same treatment.

Inside SE Twenty variants, blue mesh fabric seat inserts have been added to the package while the respective ‘Duster’ and ‘Stepway’ logos in the backrests of the front seats are finished in the same colour. Blue inserts also feature around the air vents and floor mats.

In the Sandero and Logan, a reversing camera has been added to the standard equipment list for SE Twenty grade while the Duster benefits from a multi-view camera with parking sensors and blind spot warning.