Dacia saw its fortunes improve drastically in 2022, with the value-focused manufacturer re-cording its highest share of sales in Europe yet.

The Renault-owned brand sold 573,800 new cars in 2022, with sales growing 6.8 per cent in 2021, despite a declining market on the whole. This gave it a 7.6 per cent share of the Europe-an new car market, its highest figure to date, and a big improvement on its 6.2 per cent share in 2021.

The Sandero supermini remained Dacia’s most popular car in 2022, with 229,500 vehicles sold, and retaining its title of the best-selling car in the European retail market – a title it’s held since 2017.

