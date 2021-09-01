Dacia is expanding its affordable car line-up with the introduction of a new seven-seat family car called Jogger.

Revealing the name today, the Romanian car maker says the moniker ‘evokes the brand’s outdoor spirit, its positive energy and sense of adventure’.

The firm says the Jogger will be geared towards daily use as well as being perfect for trips into the great outdoors.

Although promoted as a seven-seater, the Jogger will also be available with five seats. Based on a teaser silhouette revealed today, its body style appears to be somewhere between an SUV and an MPV.

