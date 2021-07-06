Dacia’s popular Duster has undergone an update, introducing a revised look as well as more interior technology.

First introduced in 2013, the Duster has become a byword for low-cost, value-for-money motoring. A second-generation model was introduced in 2018 and now, there’s a revised version.

The exterior changes are hardly revolutionary, but new Y-shaped headlights have been fitted alongside a chrome grille and a new rear spoiler. Buyers can choose from a range of new 16- and 17-inch alloy wheel designs too, while a new Desert Orange shade has been added to the Duster’s paint colour choices.

