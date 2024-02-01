Stuttgart on Thursday confirmed the addition of midfielder Mo Dahoud from Brighton on loan until the summer of 2024.

Stuttgart confirmed in a statement they have an option to buy the 28-year-old midfielder at the end of the loan period.

“I’m really happy the transfer to Stuttgart worked out. It’s nice to be back in the Bundesliga,” Dahoud said in a statement.

“Stuttgart are a great club with strong tradition and excellent fans.”

A two-time Germany player, Dahoud joined Brighton on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023, having spent six years at Signal Iduna Park.

