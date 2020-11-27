The number of new COVID-19 cases registered daily in Malta is expected to remain in the triple digits all the way to Christmas, according to fresh projections by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Published this week, the projections provide an insight into what the situation might be like across Europe throughout the holiday period, all the way to Christmas Day on December 25.

According to the predictions for Malta, there will be just under 200 new cases every day, including on Christmas Day.

The ECDC’s data suggests the number of new cases will stabilise in December.

The ban on mass events, mandatory mask-wearing as well as the closure of public places – in Malta’s case bars and clubs – are all taken into consideration, the ECDC said.

The projections also suggest about four deaths will be registered every day until around Christmas time.

Last week, Times of Malta reported that the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an affiliate institute of the World Health Organisation, projects deaths in Malta would rise to about six a day by mid-December before dropping again.

As with the new cases, the deaths are expected to continue at a constant rate throughout December.

In its latest report, the ECDC also looks at what it calls the “alternate scenario”, where countries revert back to contact rates from April 1. At the time, Malta had shuttered non-essential stores, shut schools, banned all travel and the vulnerable were ordered to stay home.

If all these measures were re-introduced, the ECDC projects Malta could bring the daily number of new cases down to under 50 a day. Deaths would also be slashed to around two a per day.

The government has, however, ruled out any lockdowns in Malta, with Prime Minister Robert Abela insisting the situation is stable and under control. Bars and clubs, however, will not reopen next week as planned, with the closure rules extended to cover all of December.