The number of reported new daily cases of COVID-19 dropped to 182 on Monday, the first time it was below 200 since June 13.

Malta saw a spike of daily new cases in the past few weeks, reaching a high of 704 on July 1. There were 450 cases last Tuesday.

The total number of known active cases is currently 6,006. But a true picture of the situation cannot be gauged since people can also opt for self-testing and there is no obligation to report positive cases.

The total number of deaths of COVID-positive patients stands at 773, with one death over the past 24 hours.

Pandemic 'nowhere near over' - WHO

The World Health Organisation warned last week that the pandemic was nowhere near over.

The number of COVID cases reported to the WHO increased 30 per cent in the past few weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference that as transmission increased, governments must also deploy tried-and-tested measures like mask-wearing and improving ventilation.

Booster boost

Meanwhile, the WHO's European office recommended a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for older people and vulnerable groups.

Malta is currently offering the second booster jab for all those over 60.