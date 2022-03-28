The health authorities' daily COVID update on Facebook was stalled on Monday, coinciding with Robert Abela's swearing-in as prime minister.

An outgoing health ministry spokesperson told Times of Malta she was off duty as the government has not yet been formed.

The spokesperson told the reporter her role was "political, and cabinet has not yet been formed".

Superintendence for Public Health Charmaine Gauci told Times of Malta she was "checking with the ministry", looking into the delay.

According to an online data repository, 360 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Monday.

Three deaths were also recorded, but there are no further details.

There are currently 4,276 known active cases of the virus.

By Sunday, the number of patients in hospital who tested positive for the virus had risen to 82 on Sunday - the highest since mid-February.