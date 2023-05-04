Day in, day out, leaders and managers involved in international organisations follow leads in order to build a reputation and onboard new clients.

These daily practices of global marketing are the focus of the latest episode from TradeMalta’s series ‘International Insights – Stories from the Real Economy’. In this episode, entitled ‘The Global Practice of Global Marketing’, Dr Joe Schembri meets two guests who live these global marketing realities.

Sam Borg is the third-generation leader of Bortex – the textile group with a long international story featuring manufacturing, private label, franchising and e-commerce. Matthew Wismayer founded Pet Nutrition House, a pet food company taking on the big multinationals in pet food space – and doing so successfully.

What do both guests do, on a daily basis, to develop new prospects into successful marketing relationships?

“When we started, we only had 20 articles in our portfolio – compared to nowadays, when we have about 600 products,” says Wismayer. “However, these 20 articles were developed in a way which really makes a real impact in the market. I started contacting a lot of companies abroad – and the moment we convinced clients that our wet food was in line with the quality of the dry food they were importing, the impact was positive. Our first market was Switzerland – and that was a very important milestone for us.”

“The story of Bortex emanates from one man – my grandfather, Sunny Borg” says Borg. “He was an entrepreneur and a self-made man. He fought in World War II as an anti-aircraft gunner, and after the war, sailed around the world with the British Merchant Navy. He returned to Malta with some money in his pockets – and the first thing he did was import a container of flip-flops. And it all started from there – initially manufacturing, together with his brothers, from a small garage in Hamrun and then, having met a gentleman in Holland named Herman Van Gils, opened a factory in Malta, making suits.”

Both companies evolved over time – and their marketing effort became bigger and much more sophisticated.

“It’s all about making a great effort to increase turnover,” says Wismayer. “Once you reach certain numbers, then you can invest in a structure. Of central importance is that, when going for a market, you are prepared for that market and its particular needs.”

“Sometimes finding niches within a market, and having more control over the speed and level with which you grow is a substantial advantage,” says Borg. “I feel we’ve always been agile – not big enough to be elephants, but not as small as mice. We don’t want to compete in red oceans where competitors cannibalise each other, but in blue oceans with innovative offers.”

