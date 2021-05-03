The rosary will be broadcast on all Gozo diocese media, Ta’ Pinu sanctuary and Xejk TV, during the month of May.

A big screen is being set up for those who would like to follow the rosary from Ta’ Pinu. Apart from the daily rosary at 6pm, there will be two moments of prayer from Ta’ Pinu chapel – the lighting of the oil lamp at 8.15am and prayer greetings to the Virgin Mary at 7.15pm.

On Wednesdays, prayers will be said at 10pm and on Sundays at 6.45pm. These functions will be broadcast on the social media.