The MSE Equity Price Index moved higher by a further 0.15% to 3,823.496 points as the increases in the share prices of HSBC, MedservRegis and BMIT outweighed the decline in GO. Meanwhile, three other equities closed the day unchanged as overall trading activity in equities amounted to €0.18 million.

Today, Malta International Airport plc announced that it welcomed 2.54 million passengers in 2021 which although represents a strong rebound over 2020, traffic volumes were still 65% lower when compared to 2019.

Given the industry challenges that are expected to persist in the coming months, MIA explained that at this stage it does not have sufficient data to provide a reliable traffic guidance for 2022.

Nonetheless, the airport operator noted that it will now proceed with two important projects – namely the development of ‘SkyParks 2’ (which will include a hotel) and the construction of ‘Apron X’ which is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be the largest investment in aerodrome infrastructure undertaken by MIA since 1998.

MIA’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 22 February to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021. The equity remained inactive today. MedservRegis plc was today’s best performing equity as it surged by 5% to a six-month high of €0.74 across four deals totalling 53,500 shares.

In the technology sector, BMIT Technologies plc climbed by 1.3% to the €0.482 level across 54,400 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was HSBC Bank Malta plc with a gain of 1.6% to the €0.935 level on a total of 48,395 shares.

Within the same sector, Bank of Valletta plc remained unchanged at the €0.86 level after recovering from an intraday low of €0.84 (-2.3%). A total of 70,893 shares changed hands.

Also among the large companies by market value, International Hotel Investments plc traded flat at the €0.595 level across 6,300 shares.

A single deal of 1,300 shares left the share price of Malta Properties Company plc at the €0.52 level.

Meanwhile, GO plc dropped by 1.2% to the €3.22 level on two deals totalling 1,300 shares.

The RF MGS Index extended its downward trend by a further 0.1% to 1,067.220 points.

The 10-year benchmark German Bund yield almost turned positive today for the first time since early May 2019 as the Eurozone ZEW Index, which gauges the relative six-month economic outlook for the single currency area, indicated a considerable surge in confidence among institutional investors and analysts when compared to the end of 2021.

Similarly, the German ZEW Index increased by much more than expected to the highest level since July 2021.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

