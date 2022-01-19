The MSE Equity Price Index dropped by 0.78% to 3,793.637 points as declines in the share prices of FIMBank and HSBC outweighed the uplift in IHI. Meanwhile, MIA and MPC traded unchanged as overall trading activity contracted further to just €0.04 million.

A single deal of 20,000 shares forced the share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc to ease by 0.5% to the €0.93 level.

Also in the banking sector, FIMBank plc plunged by 22% to the USD0.256 level albeit on trivial volume.

International Hotel Investments plc recaptured the €0.60 level (+0.8%) across 13,500 shares.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc stayed at the €5.80 level on a total of 2,107 shares. Yesterday, MIA announced that it welcomed 2.54 million passengers in 2021 which although represents a strong rebound over 2020, traffic volumes were still 65% lower when compared to 2019. Given the industry challenges that are expected to persist in the coming months, MIA explained that at this stage it does not have sufficient data to provide a reliable traffic guidance for 2022. Nonetheless, the airport operator noted that it will now proceed with two important projects – namely the development of ‘SkyParks 2’ (which will include a hotel) and the construction of ‘Apron X’ which is expected to be completed in 2026 and will be the largest investment in aerodrome infrastructure undertaken by MIA since 1998. MIA’s Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 22 February to consider and approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Malta Properties Company plc traded flat at the €0.52 level on shallow volume.

The RF MGS Index continued to trend lower as it fell by a further 0.29% to 1,064.113 points. The 10-year benchmark German Bond yield climbed in positive territory for the first time since May 2019 amid additional signs of soaring inflation across Europe.

